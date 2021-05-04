POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What are the challenges facing doctors dealing with COVID-19 in India?
07:04
World
What are the challenges facing doctors dealing with COVID-19 in India?
India is grappling with the worst COVID-19 outbreak as the country recorded over 392,000 new cases on Saturday, taking its total to more than 19M. Nearly 3,700 people died on Saturday. The country is also dealing with a shortage of crucial oxygen, medicine and vaccines. Dr Nishant Sahay from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Patna, India explains the challenges facing doctors and frontline workers. #IndiasCovidcrisis
May 4, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?