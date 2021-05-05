POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Across The Balkans: Croatia’s Muslim Minority and Belgrade’s Only Mosque
31:04
World
Across The Balkans: Croatia’s Muslim Minority and Belgrade’s Only Mosque
The oldest Muslim communities in Europe live in the Balkans, where they emerged during the time of the Ottoman Empire. Muslims in the region have historically faced displacement, massacres and discrimination even when they make up more than half of the population in several countries. In Croatia, Muslims only make up 1% of the population, but the EU member is often held up as a model for how well Muslim minorities can form a seamless part of European society. Aksel Zaimovic went to find out why. Plus, Aadel Haleem visited Belgrade’s only mosque to see what life is like as a religious minority there. Across The Balkans is TRT World’s new programme, hosted by Nafisa Latic, that explores the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ : http://trt.world/fvfp
May 5, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?