Boris Johnson’s Renovation Investigation
26:00
World
It's being called cash for cushions, cash for curtains, even 'wallpapergate'. But the witty monikers hide a far more serious issue, one that's now the focus of three separate inquiries with rumours of a fourth. It's all happening next door to the Prime Minister's office, in the apartment above 11 Downing Street that the PM shares with his fiancee Carrie Symonds. The couple reportedly couldn't stand the furnishings of former prime minister Theresa May- and some reports say the cost of their upgrade could have bought the average British family an entire house. Separate investigations, including one by the Electoral Commission, centre around who paid for the work and whether any donations were properly declared. Johnson insists no ministerial codes were broken, but he hasn't produced receipts to back that up. So could this 'sleaze investigation' potentially hurt the conservatives in upcoming local elections and beyond? Guests: Ann Widdecombe Former Conservative MP and former UK Shadow Home Secretary John Howarth Co-Director of Politics Without Borders Iain Mitchell QC Advocate and Barrister
May 5, 2021
