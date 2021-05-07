World Share

EU'S ASIA PIVOT: Influence in the Indo-Pacific?

We are not anti-China, says the European Union, but when it talks of promoting democracy, rule of law and human rights, what does it actually want? Tensions are already high in a region that produces almost two thirds of global wealth. The EU says one of its aims is to protect trade routes at sea. Could that only escalate mistrust between Beijing and Brussels? GUESTS Shada Islam Professor at the College of Europe Yoichiro Sato Professor at Ritsumeikan Asia-Pacific University Eva Pejsova Senior Fellow at the CSDS Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.