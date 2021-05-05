May 5, 2021
03:07
03:07
More Videos
Israeli President set to ask other parties to form coalition
Following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s failure, to form a coalition government and extending a two-year political deadlock in Israel, Neri Zilber, journalist and adjunct fellow at the Washington Institute says Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin could give the opposition leader Yair Lapid, whose Yesh Atid party finished second in the March vote, 28 days to try to form a unity government. ##Israel #ReuvenRivlin #Election
More Videos