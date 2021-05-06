BizTech Share

Colombia faces food, fuel shortages amid violent protests | Money Talks

Violent protests are continuing to rock Colombia, despite the government withdrawing the proposed tax reforms that incited the demonstrations. The coronavirus pandemic has devastated the economy and President Ivan Duque's government wants to raise taxes to pay off some of the country's mounting debt. But protesters want more state support for small businesses and farmers. And, as Mobin Nasir reports, the showdown with authorities is only making Colombia's economic woes worse.