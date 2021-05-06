BizTech Share

Facebook Oversight Board upholds Trump's ban from the site | Money Talks

Donald Trump's ban from Facebook has been upheld by an independent body advising the social media giant. But the Oversight Board says the company went too far in banning the former US president indefinitely. It's calling for reforms to the rules for high-profile users like former world leaders, taking into account the influence they wield. It's a minor political victory for Trump, and comes nearly four months after he left office. Paolo Montecillo reports. Let's get more on this now with US analyst, author and Newsday columnist Dan Raviv. #Facebook #DonaldTrump #TechReforms