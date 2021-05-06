POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
India pledges $6.7B in cheap loans to support health firms | Money Talks
07:55
BizTech

India has reported its highest daily COVID-19 death toll with 3,780 fatalities recorded on Wednesday. More than 382-thousand new infections were reported in just 24 hours. Pressure is mounting on the government to impose a nationwide lockdown. And the central bank has announced it will release 6.7 billion dollars to finance vaccine production in the country. Liz Maddock reports. We got more on this story with our correspondent Ishan Russell who joined us from New Delhi. #India #CoronavirusCrisis #Vaccines
May 6, 2021
