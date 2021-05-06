POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US backs plan to suspend COVID-19 vaccine patents | Money Talks
10:33
BizTech
US backs plan to suspend COVID-19 vaccine patents | Money Talks
For months, the US and the EU have resisted calls to share their COVID-19 vaccine patents. But now Washington says it will help developing countries gain access to the intellectual property and Brussels has indicated it's willing to follow suit. If approved, the measure could speed up the global roll-out of the jabs. But as Mobin Nasir reports, striking a deal and getting pharmaceutical companies to stick to it, could take months. We got more on this with Luke McDonagh in London. He's an intellectual property specialist and an assistant professor at the London School of Economics' law department. #VaccinePatents #COVID19 #WHO
May 6, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?