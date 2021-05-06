World Share

French fishing vessels end protest at the island of Jersey

#Jersey has a population of just over 100,000 people. In the 15th century, French invaders failed to gain control of the island and the UK remains responsible for its defence. In the following century, Jerseymen sailed to North America, eventually giving their name to the state of New Jersey. It was occupied by the Nazis in the Second World War. The island has a history of international intrigue, and it's now at the centre of a fishing dispute with France which has seen both London and Paris send naval vessels to the area. Sarah Morice reports.