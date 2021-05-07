POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Former Maldivian President Nasheed injured outside his home
04:23
World
Former Maldivian President Nasheed injured outside his home
President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih of the Maldives has condemned a bombing attack on his predecessor, calling it an assault on democracy. Mohamed Nasheed, currently the parliamentary speaker, was wounded in a bomb attack outside his house on Wednesday. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack. Vinod Bhatia, former director of the Center for Joint Warfare Studies, explains possible motives for this attack. #MohamedNasheed
May 7, 2021
