Hundreds wounded as Israeli police storm Al Aqsa mosque

Israeli police have changed the route of a march by Jewish ultra-nationalists in an attempt to avoid clashes with Palestinian protesters. The decision came hours after at least 300 Palestinians were injured when Israeli security forces stormed the Al Aqsa mosque. It's the fourth day of violence, as police crack down on protests against the planned eviction of Palestinian families from their homes. Natasha Hussain reports. #JerusalemClashes