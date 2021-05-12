World Share

Palestinians Protest Israel's Forced Expulsions

As Israel continues to forcibly expel Palestinians from their indigenous homes in Sheikh Jarrah, Occupied East Jerusalem, Palestinians from across the country have risen to protest. Israel has responded by attacking worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque and civilians in besieged Gaza. Guests: Nour Odeh Former Spokesperson for the Palestinian Authority Mustafa Barghouti Secretary General of the Palestinian National Initiative Dave Harden Former Lead of the USAID Assistance Mission in Gaza and the West Bank