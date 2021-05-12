POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Why are ‘black fungus' infections on the rise among India's COVID-19 patients?
Why are ‘black fungus' infections on the rise among India's COVID-19 patients?
Indian doctors are treating an infection that few people are talking about - "The Black Fungus". Some COVID-19 patients have developed this rare and potentially fatal infection. That is according to a report by the Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of India. The infection strikes those with weak immune systems. Dr Bharat Pankhania a Senior Clinical Lecturer at the University of Exeter Medical School weighs in. #blackfungus
May 12, 2021
