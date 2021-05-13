POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
WHO-commissioned report says pandemic was preventable
06:12
World
WHO-commissioned report says pandemic was preventable
A report commissioned by the World Health Organization has found the coronavirus pandemic was preventable. The aim has been to find out how the virus has killed more than 3.3 million people and infected more than 160 million. The report calls COVID-19 the worst combined health and socio-economic crisis in living memory, and a catastrophe at every level. It says the WHO's Emergency Committee should have declared the outbreak in China an international emergency a week earlier than it did. Global Health Policy Specialist, Mario Ottiglio weighs in. #COVID19
May 13, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?