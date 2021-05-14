POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
British retail developers find new ways to attract customers | Money Talks
British retail developers find new ways to attract customers | Money Talks
Britain's retail sector is struggling. At least 40 brick-and-mortar retail chains have gone into administration since the start of the pandemic as consumers opt to shop online. Landlords searching for ways to fill the empty spaces are taking their cues from shopping malls in China and the Middle East moving away from traditional retail and filling these spaces with leisure and entertainment venues. Natalie Powell has more. #UKmalls #Pandemic #RetailDevelopers
May 14, 2021
