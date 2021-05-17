Long hours linked to hundreds of thousands of deaths a year | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Hundreds of thousands of people are working themselves to death every year. That's according to research by the World Health Organization, which shows the harm that long working hours can inflict on people's well-being. The health body has warned that global work-life balance may have gotten worse due to the coronavirus pandemic. Paolo Montecillo has more. Let's get more on the report from Frank Pega in Geneva. He's a technical officer at the World Health Organization's Environment, Climate Change and Health Department. He says the effects of long working hours cut across all sectors, though some people are more vulnerable than others. #Overworked #WorkingfromHome #LongHours
May 17, 2021
