BizTech Share

UK relaxes COVID-19 regulations for England, Wales, Scotland | Money Talks

The UK government has eased more coronavirus restrictions in England, Wales and Scotland. The relaxed regulations are a reprieve for businesses in the retail and hospitality sectors, which have been closed since January. Industry players are hoping the changes will give Britain's ailing economy a boost after a COVID-19-induced recession last year. Rajneesh Narula joined us from London for more on this story. He's professor of International Business Regulation at the University of Reading's Henley Business School. #UKlockdown #Pandemic #COVID19Regulations