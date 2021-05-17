POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK relaxes COVID-19 regulations for England, Wales, Scotland | Money Talks
07:06
BizTech
UK relaxes COVID-19 regulations for England, Wales, Scotland | Money Talks
The UK government has eased more coronavirus restrictions in England, Wales and Scotland. The relaxed regulations are a reprieve for businesses in the retail and hospitality sectors, which have been closed since January. Industry players are hoping the changes will give Britain's ailing economy a boost after a COVID-19-induced recession last year. Rajneesh Narula joined us from London for more on this story. He's professor of International Business Regulation at the University of Reading's Henley Business School. #UKlockdown #Pandemic #COVID19Regulations
May 17, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?