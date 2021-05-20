World Share

Across The Balkans: Divided Reaction to Palestinians Under Attack | Recycling Serbia's Plastic Waste

Reactions to Israel’s bombardment of Gaza have revealed divisions in the Balkans. In Bosnia and Herzegovina, there's a Palestinian flag flying from the historic Mostar Bridge as the Israeli flag is being projected onto a government building in Banja Luka. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has thanked Bosnia for its support, but Bosnian officials say there's no such support for Israeli attacks on civilians. Semir Sejfovic is in Sarajevo to find out how the conflict is being viewed inside the country. Plus, Katarina Petrovic has the story from Serbia of one man’s mission to clean up the Danube and Sava Rivers by reimagining recycled plastic waste. Across The Balkans is TRT World’s new programme, hosted by Nafisa Latic, that explores the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ : http://trt.world/fvfp