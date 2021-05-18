World Share

Palestinians Continue To See a Weak International Response

Israel’s attack on Gaza is now the deadliest its people have faced under blockade. Netanyahu vows to continue until Hamas’ entire military infrastructure is destroyed but civilians, yet again, are paying the price with their life. Guests: Hanan Ashrawi Member of the Palestinian Legislative Council and Former PLO Executive Ali Abunimah Co-founder of The Electronic Intifada Daniel Seidemann Director of Terrestrial Jerusalem