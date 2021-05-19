POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
IEA: Cancel all fossil fuel projects to meet climate goals | Money Talks
06:41
BizTech
IEA: Cancel all fossil fuel projects to meet climate goals | Money Talks
The International Energy Agency is calling for drastic changes in major industries to wean the world economy off fossil fuels. The body says these will be necessary to keep global heating under control, and failure to act now will have disastrous consequences. Paolo Montecillo has more. We spoke to Bob Ward in London. He's a policy director at the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at the London School of Economics. #IEA #ClimateGoals #CleanEnergy
May 19, 2021
