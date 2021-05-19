BizTech Share

IEA: Cancel all fossil fuel projects to meet climate goals | Money Talks

The International Energy Agency is calling for drastic changes in major industries to wean the world economy off fossil fuels. The body says these will be necessary to keep global heating under control, and failure to act now will have disastrous consequences. Paolo Montecillo has more. We spoke to Bob Ward in London. He's a policy director at the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at the London School of Economics. #IEA #ClimateGoals #CleanEnergy