Google announces tool to identify common skin conditions
Google has launched a new AI programme that can help you better understand any skin or hair conditions that may be causing concern. The tech giant announced a ‘dermatology assist’ tool that can help anyone with a smartphone get more information about common conditions. Google says it has worked on the project for three years, and hopes to launch a pilot program later this year. Farshid Amirabdollahian from the University of Hertfordshire explains. #Google #healthtool
May 19, 2021
