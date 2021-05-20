Air France-KLM completes long haul flight using sustainable fuel | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
For the commercial aviation industry, the COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions have meant major financial losses, government bailouts and even complete closure for some. But it’s also resulted in clearer skies. According to Carbon Monitor, the global sector’s emissions fell by a record 48 percent in 2020. Now, as restrictions ease and many carriers resume flights, the pressure to use cleaner fuel is mounting and at least one airline is taking up the challenge. #AirFrance #SustainableAviationFuel #CarbonEmissions
May 20, 2021
