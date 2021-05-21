World Share

Columbia’s Rallying Cry for Equality

What started as a protest against a new tax bill in Colombia on April 28, has turned into a loud cry for justice and equality. Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets and they’ve been met with excessive police force that has killed dozens. Guests: Paloma Valencia Lawyer and Senator of the Republic of Colombia for the Democratic Center Party Ana Maria Rodriguez Human Rights Lawyer and Deputy Director of Colombian Commission of Jurists Sergio Guzman Director and Co-founder of the Colombia Risk Analysis Group