Israel or Palestinians? What must America do now to bring peace?
The Middle East; on one side Israel, with one of the world’s most advanced militaries, and on the other side, Gaza, a tiny and impoverished Palestinian territory which has been blockaded for years and is run by Hamas. As always, the world has one eye on the United States, which, as Israel’s greatest backer, is supposedly the only country in the world with the power to intervene, but what is President Joe Biden really prepared to do? In his multiple runs for the Presidency beginning in the 1980s, he bent over backwards to support Israel, but he now finds himself in an invidious position and unsure of which way the political wind is blowing in America in 2021
May 20, 2021
