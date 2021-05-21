POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel-Palestine Ceasefire Takes Effect
14:04
World
Israel-Palestine Ceasefire Takes Effect
A ceasefire brokered by Egypt and agreed between Israel and Hamas has come into effect. The truce comes after 11 days of relentless bombing by Israel on Gaza and Hamas’ retaliatory rocket attacks. At least 232 Palestinians, including dozens of children, were killed in the Israeli strikes. The Palestinian Authority's top diplomat Riad Al-Malki says the ceasefire is not enough and that it does nothing to address what sparked the most recent attacks – the occupation and forced displacement. Guests: Clive Baldwin Senior Legal Adviser at Human Rights Watch Raji Sourani Director of Palestine Centre for Human Rights
May 21, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?