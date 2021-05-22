POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Truce agreed between Israel and Hamas holds
02:19
World
Truce agreed between Israel and Hamas holds
Critical supplies including medicine, food and fuel are coming in through the Karem Abu Salem crossing into Gaza. That's as a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has entered a second day. The truce ended 11 days of fighting, in which nearly 250 Palestinians were killed. Both Israel and Hamas have claimed victory in the conflict. But tens of thousands of people have been displaced, and humanitarian groups are now trying to assess the full scale of the damage. TRT World's Mustafa Fatih Yavuz reports. #GazaCeasefire #IsraelPalestine
May 22, 2021
