Iraq seeks recovery of $150B lost to corruption since 2003 | Money Talks
06:54
BizTech
Iraq seeks recovery of $150B lost to corruption since 2003 | Money Talks
Iraq boasts some of the biggest crude reserves in the world. But it hasn't benefited from that wealth, partly due to the corruption that's thrived in the political instability that followed the US invasion in 2003. Now Iraqi leaders are launching a campaign to recover the billions in oil revenue lost over the past 18 years. Paolo Montecillo has more. Edward Dehnert joined us from London for more on this. He's a research analyst at The Economist Intelligence Unit. #Iraq #CorruptionProbe #OilRevenues
May 24, 2021
