World Share

KREMLIN CONUNDRUM: The EU’s Russia Problem

There have been warnings of a new Cold War between Russia and the European Union with neither side seemingly willing to discuss how to end a succession of disagreements. There are sanctions and travel bans. Diplomats from both sides have been expelled. So what will it mean if matters don't improve? GUESTS: Tony van der Togt Research Fellow at the Clingendael Institute LOCATION: THE HAGUE, THE NETHERLANDS Alena Kudzko Director of GLOBSEC LOCATION: BRATISLAVA Samuel Ramani Lecturer at the University of Oxford LOCATION: OXFORD, UK