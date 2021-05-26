BizTech Share

UK cosmetics sales recover as non-essential stores reopen | Money Talks

2020 was a tough year for cosmetics in the UK, as successive coronavirus lockdowns, remote working and a ban on gatherings lowered demand. But with social interaction back on the cards, as the country begins to peel away at the layers of restrictions, make-up sales -- and in particular lipsticks -- are rebounding. Natalie Powell reports. #UKcosmetics #LipstickEffect #PandemicRestrictions