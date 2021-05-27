BizTech Share

Thousands flee as tremors rock Goma after volcanic eruption | Money Talks

A humanitarian crisis is unfolding in the Democratic Republic of Congo after a volcanic eruption killed at least 32 people and left thousands homeless. Crucial infrastructure has been damaged, disrupting aid deliveries to one of the most food-insecure places in Africa. As Floyd Cush reports, thousands of Congolese continue to flee as tremors rock the area. Chris Ocamringa gave us the latest from from Kinshasa... #DRCVolcano #Goma #HumanitarianCrisis