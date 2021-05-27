POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Matt Gaetz Scandal, Jeffrey Epstein guards plead guilty, Ghislaine Maxwell Documentary
Matt Gaetz, the telegenic Congressman from Florida, who was touted as the ‘future of the Republican party’ is facing accusations of sex trafficking. Also, the prison guards who were supposed to be watching Jeffrey Epstein on the night he killed himself admit falsifying their work records. And finally, Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend, will be the subject of a new docu-series called ‘Chasing Ghislaine’ made by the same people behind last years hugely successful Netflix series 'Filthy Rich'
May 27, 2021
