Cuban mechanic builds machine to restore classic cars | Money Talks

A 1952 Chevy Impala with original interior and accessory headlight shades is the kind of ride that would make many a collector's mouth water. But in Cuba, it's your standard mode of transport. When economic sanctions were introduced almost 60 years ago, Cuba's vehicles were frozen in time. The cars are charming to look at, but local mechanics have to pull out all the stops to keep the old classics on the road. Motheo Khoaripe reports. #Cuba #ClassicChevy #Sanctions