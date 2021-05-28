POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Epstein guards plea-deal is cover-up says ex-coroner. not suicide. Last hope Ghislaine Maxwell!
06:54
World
Epstein guards plea-deal is cover-up says ex-coroner. not suicide. Last hope Ghislaine Maxwell!
Dr Cyril Wecht is a highly regarded forensic pathologist with over 60 years experience. He's examined Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy notes and concludes that his injuries were INCONSISTENT with the official finding of SUICIDE. He's followed the Epstein case closely and was featured in last years hugely popular Netflix series 'filthy rich' He says that by allowing Epstein's guards to plead, we will most likely 'NEVER FIND OUT HOW EPSTEIN DIED' back in August 2019. He also believes that whatever Ghislaine Maxwell has to say 'will be covered-up'
May 28, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?