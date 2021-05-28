POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Pakistani doctors offer telemedicine to patients living in rural areas
06:23
World
Pakistani doctors offer telemedicine to patients living in rural areas
Pakistan is one of many countries struggling to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic but, tens of thousands of women doctors are sitting at home in the country where half the population, around 100 million, never get access to basic health care. Two entrepreneurs have launched a telemedicine project to connect these doctors with patients in rural regions of the country. Dr Sara Saeed Khurram, Co-founder and CEO of Sehat Kahani has more on the challenges to telemedicine in Pakistan. #telemedicine #Pakistan
May 28, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?