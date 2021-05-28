POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Environmentalists score wins against Shell, ExxonMobil | Money Talks
Environmentalists score wins against Shell, ExxonMobil | Money Talks
Environmental groups have secured two landmark victories against some of the world's largest oil firms. On Wednesday, a Dutch court ordered Shell to drastically reduce its carbon emissions over the next decade. And activists in the US have won seats on the board of Texan oil giant Exxon Mobil, which will put pressure on the company to increase investments in renewable energy. Claudia Wyatt reports. For more on this, we spoke to Donald Pols who is Director of Friends of the Earth Netherlands. He explained how this court decision may inspire further attempts to combat climate change.
May 28, 2021
