POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Question of Palestine | Bigger Than Five
51:30
World
The Question of Palestine | Bigger Than Five
Amid a fragile ceasefire in Gaza and ongoing Israeli military raids in occupied East Jerusalem, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken returned to Washington this week after meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. Blinken announced the US will reopen its consulate in Jerusalem which was closed by Trump — a move of little significance unless Washington withdraws is recognition of Israeli sovereignty over East Jerusalem, in line with international law. Blinken also said the US would provide $112 million for the reconstruction of Gaza, bringing the total aid to $360 million. This while the State Department has approved a 735 million dollar sale of weapons to Israel, bypassing congressional approval. So, after 11 days of intense bombing and a tenuous ceasefire —will the renewed diplomatic activity break the political gridlock in Israel and occupied Palestine?
May 29, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?