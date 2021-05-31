POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
India tries to rein in social media over virus criticism
04:01
World
India tries to rein in social media over virus criticism
As India struggles to cope with a crippling second wave of COVID-19, many people are turning to online forums to complain about the authorities' handling of the crisis. In response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has ordered social media companies to provide details of user accounts that are being critical -- a call strongly rejected by tech giants. Attorney, Kaushik Moitra weighs in. #IndiaPandemic #NarendraModi
May 31, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?