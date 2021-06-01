POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
GDP grows by better-than-expected 7% in the first quarter | Money Talks
07:46
BizTech
GDP grows by better-than-expected 7% in the first quarter | Money Talks
Turkey has continued to outperform its emerging-market peers in the first quarter of the year. Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the government has made sure factories keep operating, fuelling an economic surge. And as Paolo Montecillo reports, the easing of social distancing restrictions is improving the outlook for the rest of the year. For more, we spoke to Erhan Aslanoglu in Istanbul. He's an economics professor at Piri Reis University. #TurkeyEconomy #GDP #Manufacturing
June 1, 2021
