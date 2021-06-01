World Share

'Let's start where I think this starts' How US media is trying understand the Matt Gaetz Scandal

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz is embroiled in a sex scandal, he denies all allegations and has not been charged with anything. However his friend Joel Greenberg has accepted a plea deal on charges involving child trafficking and pledged to cooperate with the ongoing investigation. Could Gaetz be implicated? It's a complex story which has the US media in knots of speculation