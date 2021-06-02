World Share

Trump and the GOP | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry

Senate Republicans used their filibuster power Friday to block the establishment of an independent commission to compile a full account of what happened when rioters stormed the US Capitol on January 6th, further solidifying the Republican party’s loyalty to Donald Trump. The lack of an investigation is likely to leave unanswered questions about why so many people rallied around the former president’s so called “big lie”, that he —not Biden— won’t the elections, a claim Trump still maintains. Without a thorough investigation into what happened on January 6th, will Americans- and the Republican party- continue to rally around Donald Trump and his claims regarding the elections? Guests: Reed Galen- Co-founder of The Lincoln Project Saul Anuzis- Former Chairman of the Michigan Republican Party and senior adviser to United States Senator Ted Cruz during the 2016 presidential campaign David Cay Johnston- Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author of "The Making of Donald Trump" and "It’s Even Worse Than You Think: What the Trump Administration is Doing to America". He is also co-founder of DCReport.org Watch other episodes of Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/InsideAmerica​ Follow us: 👉www.twitter.com/_InsideAmerica 👉www.twitter.com/Ghida_Fakhry Subscribe: 👉Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3d0LYLy