POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is Saudi Arabia using sport to distract from human rights abuses?
26:00
World
Is Saudi Arabia using sport to distract from human rights abuses?
All fight fans were really looking forward to Tyson Fury v Anthony Joshua - which was meant to take place in Saudi Arabia this August - but for contractual reasons the fight’s been called off. Turns out that Fury is obliged to fight Deontay Wilder for a third time before he can face Joshua. This is all a huge disappointment for fight fans, but for some human rights campaigners it’s a good thing the fight’s not going ahead. They accuse Saudi of using the fight - indeed sporting events in general - to cover-up the country’s poor human rights record, a process known as sportswashing.
June 3, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?