ENDING THE PANDEMIC: How important is herd immunity?
24:55
World
What’s the best protection against Covid 19. Quite possibly herd immunity where enough of the population has protection to stop the virus spreading. One European country says that’s already got there but others are doubtful it will ever really be achieved. Who’s got it right? Guests: Adam Kleczkowski Prof of Mathematics and Statistics at University of Strathclyde Neville Calleja Head of Public Health Department at University of Malta Spencer Fox Associate Director of COVID-19 Modeling Consortium Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
June 5, 2021
