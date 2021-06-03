POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Sri Lankan authorities fear 'worst-case scenario' from major oil spill
Sri Lankan authorities fear 'worst-case scenario' from major oil spill
Sri Lankan authorities are bracing for a worst-case scenario from a possible oil spill after a cargo ship caught fire and sank off Colombo. The vessel was anchored off the island's west coast when a blaze erupted two weeks ago. It was carrying hundreds of tonnes of oil and chemicals including nitric acid. Manfred Santen, a chemist at Greenpeace in Germany weighs in on possible environmental effects of the spill. #SriLankacargoship
June 3, 2021
