Sri Lankan authorities fear 'worst-case scenario' from major oil spill

Sri Lankan authorities are bracing for a worst-case scenario from a possible oil spill after a cargo ship caught fire and sank off Colombo. The vessel was anchored off the island's west coast when a blaze erupted two weeks ago. It was carrying hundreds of tonnes of oil and chemicals including nitric acid. Manfred Santen, a chemist at Greenpeace in Germany weighs in on possible environmental effects of the spill. #SriLankacargoship