POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israeli Opposition Agree to Form Government and Oust Netanyahu
25:45
World
Israeli Opposition Agree to Form Government and Oust Netanyahu
Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has informed the country’s president that a coalition of eight parties from across the political divide have agreed to form a government and bring an end to Netanyahu’s 12-year grip on power. The role of prime minister would rotate between Lapid and Naftali Bennett – a far-right politician and multi-millionaire. Can the coalition government secure parliamentary approval? And what would this new government mean for Israel? Guests: Yossi Beilin Former Israeli Minister of Justice and a Participant in the Oslo Peace Accords Mairav Zonszein Journalist and Senior Israel-Palestine Analyst at the International Crisis Group Sami Abu Shehadeh Leader of the Balad Party in the Joint List
June 3, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?