Farmers in water-deficient Jordan suffer amid severe drought | Money Talks
02:52
BizTech
Jordan is in the grips of one of the most severe droughts in history. To make matters worse, household water consumption has surged by 10 percent since the beginning of the pandemic, as people stay home because of restrictions on gatherings, lockdowns and business closures. Now, as Rahul Radhakrishnan explains, the kingdom is struggling to cope with the shortfall. #Farmers #Jordan #Drought
June 4, 2021
