Anti-Netanyahu alliance signs deal to form new Israeli government | Money Talks

Israeli opposition parties have reached an agreement to form a new government and oust Benjamin Netanyahu, the country's longest-serving prime minister. The new coalition is an unusual alliance of eight political parties with diverse ideologies, from the left to the far right. Natasha Hussain reports. We spoke to Keren Uziyel in London. She's a Senior Analyst and Country Risk Manager at the Economist Intelligence Unit's Middle East and Africa team. She joined us from London. #Netanyahu #IsraelGovernment #CoalitionDeal