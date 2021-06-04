POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Right-Wing Politician Naftali Bennett in Bid to Unseat Netanyahu
Right-Wing Politician Naftali Bennett in Bid to Unseat Netanyahu
A coalition of Israel’s opposition parties have agreed to form a new government with the goal of ousting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The leader of the opposition is Yair Lapid, leader of the centrist Yesh Atid party. Joining him is far-right politician Naftali Bennett. The role of prime minister would be shared under the proposed coalition government and would go first to Bennett and then to Lapid. Bennett rose to political power in Israel by lobbying to annex parts of the occupied West Bank. With no serious talk centred on the occupation, what change would this government actually bring?
June 4, 2021
