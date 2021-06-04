World Share

Afghan interpreters face uncertain future as US troops leave

After two decades of war that cost more than 35,000 lives, remaining US and NATO troops will leave Afghanistan in September. But as they return home, thousands of Afghan interpreters and other staff who have been working with troops now face the threat of reprisals from the Taliban. Orzala Nemat, Afghan scholar and civil society activist has more on the future of Afghans who assisted Westerners. #Afghanistan