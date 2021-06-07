June 7, 2021
04:37
04:37
Early data shows mixing COVID-19 jabs may tackle variants
The global shortage of vaccines means mixing different injections could become critical. Trials are being conducted in various countries, with Germany already releasing some results. Canada's Immunization Committee is now allowing people to have doses from different developers, even if they use different technologies. TRT World health correspondent, Nicola Hill explains how different vaccines work. #COVIDvaccines
